Middlesex County is auctioning off cars, trucks, tractors

If you’re in the market for a used dump truck, have I got good news for you! Middlesex County is auctioning off all manner of vehicles, with the proceeds being reinvested in the county.

It’s an online auction and it’s open to the public, but you have to hurry if you want to get a bid in: the auction ends Oct. 25.

Some of the cars and SUVs up for auction include a 2012 Acura MDX, 2012 Ford Fusion SE, 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport, 2008 Dodge Magnum, 2012 Dodge Charger, and 2008 Mazda 3. Available trucks include a 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup, 2006 Ford F-250 4X4, 2008 Ford F250 Super Duty, Ford F350 Rack Body, and 2001 Ford F250 Super Duty.

In addition to the cars, commercial equipment is also up for bid; there’s also a tractor and a couple of dump trucks.

According to the county, “Why are these auctions important? All of the proceeds from these auctions are going right back into improving Middlesex County’s local communities. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions go back to Middlesex County. These funds are used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!”

New Jersey residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7, on Municibid. Look for the “automotive” and “heavy truck” sections or just peruse all the other items available for bid.

The bids range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand, but they are sure to increase.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

