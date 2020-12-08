NJ to spend $190M to restore Newark Penn Station beyond its former glory

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced plans for $190 million in major renovations inside and outside Newark Penn Station.

During a news conference that was held outside the building because of the pandemic, the governor said the project is critically important because many Americans traveling by rail are introduced to New Jersey at Newark Penn Station, and tens of thousands of Garden State commuters travel through the station every day.

He said the renovation involve “a process of reimagination and reinvigoration that will restore this station to its full grandeur and in the process make it a symbol of what this city not only aims to be but in fact is.”

The governor said once the coronavirus pandemic is over and rail commuters return in full force, “this station must drip with the pride that this city exudes.”

