NJ themed Great Adventure Fright Fest

It happens every fall. As the darkness falls ever earlier and the dead grow restless, as zombies’ hankering for brains won’t be denied and Halloween draws near, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey comes through with Fright Fest.

There are Six Flags across the country. Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, but there’s only one Six Flags Great Adventure.

Here, we don’t say Six Flags. We just call it Great Adventure. It’s a Jersey thing. And Great Adventure is one of the greatest Jersey things of all. At it since the 1970’s it’s one of Jersey’s gems.

Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media loading...

So I was thinking, Great Adventure being synonymous with New Jersey and all, what if this year’s Fright Fest were all Jersey-themed?

How?

Jersey-specific frights, of course.

Imagine…

LDProd LDProd loading...

The first attraction, having your life depend on getting a live human to answer the phone at the Department of Labor.

We have the highest and scariest property taxes in the nation. The average now stands at $9,112. Thats $759 a month just in taxes. (Imagine blood curdling scream here) AndreyPopov loading...

Next, sit at an old, creaky desk covered in cobwebs, and slowly open your property tax bill.

Offshore Wind Tax Credit AP loading...

Followed by an army of lumbering ghouls all sporting Gov. Murphy's new hairstyle chasing you around the park as you scream.

LGBT activists hold their flags in Moscow, Russia 7/15/20 (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) LGBT activists hold their flags in Moscow, Russia 7/15/20 (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) loading...

Then climb inside the NJ teacher simulator, where you're fired for using the wrong pronoun for a student.

undefined undefined undefined undefined loading...

Feel the claustrophobic panic as you're buried alive inside a New Jersey pothole.

Shocked senior man looking out of window, nosy neighbor StephM2506 loading...

Next on to The Telltale Heart-less Neighbor where they call the police on you for watering your lawn during a drought.

NJ MVC vehicle NJ MVC vehicle (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Wait on line four hours at the Motor Vehicle Commission ride only to have their computers go down when you're next.

grafficx grafficx loading...

Finally, for a Jersey-themed Fright Fest, a Jersey corn maze that's easy to get out of but they charge you an exit tax.

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.

13 things to love about Six Flags Great Adventure's new Jersey Devil roller coaster The long-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster has been born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster in the world.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.