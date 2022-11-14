NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck

A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container.

Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was reported missing to police.

Investigators said Bishoff first stopped at a relative's home in Kutztown.

Video obtained by police shows Bishoff, who was alone, climbing into a dumpster behind a Dollar General store, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said. Several hours later a truck is seen emptying and compressing the contents of the dumpster.

Bishoff's body was found when the truck was emptied at the end of the truck's route.

Investigators used the description of unique tattoos on his body to make an initial identification.

An autopsy determined there was no foul play involved in Bishoff's death and appears to be accidental. The investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending.

Wrestler from Southern Regional

Bishoff graduated with the Class of 2022 and was a member of the wrestling team.

He was a drummer in the band Hellfire, which set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with expenses.

"He was very dedicated and passionate about music and our band," the band said on the fundraising page.

Bishoff's death was one of three incidents around the Pennsylvania college during the weekend.

An 18-year-old man was shot off-campus at the Advantage Point apartment complex. On Sunday morning, a person with a gun was reported near the school's east entrance but is not believed by police to be connected to the Advantage Point incident.

"Our hearts continue to go out to everyone affected by these tragic events," the university said in a statement.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

