NJ teen charged in threat against school official on Instagram

🚨 The threat was made on the New Brunswick Public School Instagram account

🚨 Investigators traced it being posted from a New Brunswick home

NEW BRUNSWICK – A 16-year-old boy was charged after “violent and anti-Semitic threats” were made toward a school administrator on a public school Instagram page.

The message on the New Brunswick public school district Instagram page was reported to New Brunswick police Thursday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolonda Ciccone.

An investigation determined the messages originated from a residence in New Brunswick and the boy was taken into custody on Friday.

He was charged as a juvenile with false public alarm, terroristic threats and bias intimidation.

The details of the message were not disclosed by officials.

The teen is being held at the county Juvenile Detention Center following a hearing before a Family Court judge on Monday.

