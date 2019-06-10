NJ teacher who waitresses gets $100 tip from grateful parents

A Jersey Shore area special education teacher who works a second job waiting tables shared online the a generous tip and heart-warming note she received during a a weekend shift.

Catherine Acampora-Nielsen, a teacher in the Lakewood School District, also spends time as a server at Woolley’s Seafood Market on Route 9 in Howell.

Acampora-Nielsen on Sunday posted a photo of a couple's $70 check, on which they appeared to have left her a more than 140% tip of $100. Also handwritten on the bill was the message "Thank you for teaching our kids — teachers shouldn't have to work weekends!"

She shared the encounter on the Howell Happenings NJ Group Page , which also re-shared it to a sister page with the added message "We hope this note gets back to this couple and let's them know how much of an impact they made in this person's life and a huge thank you for making a difference."

Just a few months ago, another $100 tip on an even smaller check warmed hearts in south Jersey, left for a pregnant server by a police officer who wished her well as she entered motherhood.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: