NJ superintendent charged with beating private eye is back at work

FAIRFIELD (Cumberland) — A South Jersey school superintendent arrested on charges of attacking a private investigator is back at work.

Michael Knox is accused of beating the man he hired with a baseball bat in Philadelphia in October . Knox faces charges including aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Authorities say Knox hired the "Phillly Spy Store" staffer to carry out surveillance on his wife, but was not happy with the results. Court paperwork shows Knox’s preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 8 in Philadelphia municipal court after being rescheduled twice since November.

NJ.com obtained and published a recording of a robocall recently sent out to families in the township district. It confirmed that Knox returned to work on Dec. 7 and said that "at this time, Dr. Knox will continue his responsibilities as superintendent and principal.”

"Students, faculty and parents were excited to see him," the call's computer-generated voice said.

The pre-K-to-8th grade school's main webpage displays a photo of Knox alongside the jaguar mascot and his welcome letter from the fall.

The Fairfield Board of Education is holding its regular meeting this Thursday. Requests for comment sent by New Jersey 101.5 to the Fairfield Township Board of Education president, vice president and the district business administrator were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

