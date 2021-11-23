NJ student walking to high school killed by pickup truck

GLOUCESTER CITY — A high school senior was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking to Gloucester High School Friday morning.

Gloucester City police said a juvenile was walking near Somerset Street and Johnson Boulevard around 7:25 a.m. when he was hit by a motor vehicle.

The driver tried to help the teen and cooperated with law enforcement. No charges have been filed.

In a letter to the district, Superintendent Sean Gorman identified the student as Christopher Kuhnel Jr.

"Chris was a wonderful young man. We already miss him dearly," Gorman told New Jersey 101.5.

A GoFundMe page created to help his family said tha Kuhnel suffered severe internal injuries and was put on life support. Kuhnel died Saturday.

"He was an amazing son, big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend who brought smiles to everyone who knew him," the page said.

Gorman said that the school is offering emotional support and grief counseling for students and staff impacted by Kuhnel's death.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of late Tuesday morning.

