🔴 At least one gunman opened fire on a group of students

🔴 One 15-year-old boy is in the hospital

🔴 Police are investigating and reportedly using nearby cameras to identify suspects

NEWARK — A high school student remains in the hospital Monday afternoon after a drive-by shooting outside a school.

An unknown number of shooters opened fire on a crowd of students standing outside Central High School in Newark around 12:05 p.m. Monday, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a statement.

Officers found one victim when they responded to the scene near a school entrance at the corner of 17th Avenue and Sayre Street.

The 15-year-old male student had been shot at least once. He was taken to University Hospital where he was in stable condition, officials said.

Students were recorded on cell phone video trying to help the victim after he had been shot in the shoulder, reported NBC 4 New York.

Students help a drive-by shooting victim 11/13/23 (NBC 4 New York) Students help a drive-by shooting victim 11/13/23 (NBC 4 New York) loading...

The students were outside the school at the time due to a fire drill, Newark schools spokesperson Nancy Deering said to New Jersey 101.5. Students returned to their classrooms after the shooting and were dismissed at their normal times.

More than 830 students attend Central High School, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Mayor Ras Baraka said police have a description of the suspects' vehicle and are using cameras in the area to investigate, reported TAPintoNewark. He said they weren't yet ready to release descriptions of the suspects.

NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries These were the highest median teacher salaries during the 2022-23 school year budget, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Education. We begin with districts whose median salaries are at least $95,000 and work our way up to the highest median salary. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom