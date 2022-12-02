NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass

A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon.

The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass.

Crisis negotiators from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spoke to the woman and she agreed to come down, according to the State Police.

As the woman made her way down she lost her balance and fell 20 feet to the roadway, Trooper Charles Marchan said.

A trooper was able to catch the woman and break her fall. Her identity was not disclosed.

She was treated at the scene and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The road was closed for approximately an hour.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK or 988 or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

