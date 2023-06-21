Pro soccer players with NJ roots in the Women’s World Cup 2023
⚽ Women’s World Cup is this summer in Australia, New Zealand
⚽ At least 2 pro athletes on the U.S. roster have NJ roots
⚽ 3 teammates live in NJ while playing pro for Gotham FC
Soccer fans have begun gearing up for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.
Iconic NJ pros, Carli Lloyd and Heather O’Reilley have both retired from playing and will instead be "off the pitch" as part of Fox Sports coverage.
O’Reilley tweeted on Jun 8 that the U.S. Women’s National Team “is going for what has never been done, three World Cup wins in a row.”
Among the U.S. roster unveiled on Wednesday — there are some rising and veteran stars with New Jersey ties.
Casey Murphy
#18, Goalkeeper
Murphy is a Bridgewater native who played soccer and basketball while a student at Bridgewater-Raritan High School.
She then played while at Rutgers University — before starting her pro career in 2018. Murphy has been playing pro for North Carolina Courage.
Alana Cook
#15, defender
Cook was raised in Far Hills and attended Pennington School. The class of 2015 graduate was named All-American Player of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, before become a standout college player at Standford.
Three soccer pros who live in Jersey City, playing for NJ/NY Gotham FC, were also headed to New Zealand.
Kelley O’Hara
#5 defender
O’Hara arrived back in NJ this winter as what the team called a fan favorite’s “celebrated return to her former club,” after previously playing for the team from 2013-2017.
She has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2010, winning two FIFA World Cups (2015, 2019), plus an Olympic gold medal (2012) and Olympic bronze medal (2021).
Lynn Williams
#6 Forward
Williams was traded to Gotham in January and arrived in NJ around the same time that O’Hara returned.
She and O'Hara chatted about enjoying their time in New Jersey a few months ago, on a podcast that Williams co-hosts.
Kristie Mewis
#22 Midfielder
Mewis has been playing pro for Gotham, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison since 2021.
The No. 1 ranked United States Women’s National Team would play one final match against Wales, on July 9 in California, before leaving for New Zealand.
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup runs from July 20 - Aug. 20 in 10 stadiums and nine host cities — five in Australia and four in New Zealand.
This would be the first Women’s World Cup featuring 32 nations, up from 24 in the previous two tournaments.
All 64 games would be broadcast in the U.S. live, either on FOX (29 matches) or FOX Sports 1 (35 matches) and on tablets and mobile devices through the FOX Sports App.
Games would also air in Spanish on Telemundo or Universo and streamed on Peacock.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom