Snow! Snow! Snow! How kids in NJ summon a three-day weekend

Well kids, if you were praying to the snow gods, it worked. Friday morning saw statewide snow. Schools across the region either shut down or did delayed openings.

In many cases, districts called for a delayed opening on Thursday but by the time parents were waking up Friday morning they had switched to full closure. That’s what happened with my four-year-old’s ABA autism therapy center.

What brought about this magical three-day weekend? You can say it was a combination of moisture in the upper atmosphere and temperatures.

But New Jersey’s kids know it was because they slept with their pajamas turned inside out. Or because they flushed ice cubes down toilets.

For generations, children have had superstitious beliefs about summoning a snow day and have debated just what will land one. Here’s a brief round up.

The freezer compartment is apparently somewhat complicit in bringing about snow days. For one thing, somewhere along the line, the practice of taking ice cubes from the fridge and flushing them down your toilet became a believed way of having school called off. But did you know some say to flush one ice cube for every inch of snow you want? Today would be six cubes in some spots.

Also, some believe placing a white crayon inside your freezer overnight will bring about a snow day. I see no fine print on the Crayola package that confirms this.

Or pull some ice cream out of your freezer if you have any and eat it. That too is said to work. No word on if it has to be vanilla ice cream.

Then there’s the turning inside out of the pajamas. If it seems like these kids are ridiculous for believing that could affect any outcome, then why are you turning your baseball cap inside out for a rally cap in the bottom of the 9th when your team is behind? Mmm-hmm.

Or you can always try doing the snow dance. Apparently, this is it:

If you really want to be sure then place a spoon under your pillow. Just do mom a favor and don’t make it the same spoon you just ate the ice cream with.

If all else fails some say to stack coins on your windowsill. For what, the snow day fairy? OK. And it’s probably the most Jersey method yet, I mean, yeah, just bribe them.

