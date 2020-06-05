We all remember taking 'Earth Sciences' as a kid in school, or maybe your own kids. Well now New Jersey will be the first state in the nation to add climate change to its standard curriculum from kindergarten to grade 12. Al Gore is happy because it fuels his agenda of making billions on trading carbon credits, but you should be concerned.

It's not science education. It's indoctrination of the worst kind. They will be brainwashing our kids into thinking everything we do in our modern world from using air conditioning to flying to see grandma, who was smart enough to move out of this state, is sinful and wrong. Sound like religious talk? It is.

These climate change activist are far more zealous than religious zealots. I'd rather New Jersey schools offer classes in the most radical sect of any religious ideology than this crap. People on the left have been trying to scare us about the planet for over 50 years.

First we were going to freeze to death by the 1990s because of the depletion of the ozone level. It didn't happen. All of their dire predictions over the decades have not come true. But now, they're organized and they realize getting to your kids early is the key. It's not enough that most kids coming out of college are hypnotized into thinking "the science is settled" and we are all doomed unless we listen to "the authorities".

The authorities are politicians and the elite that want to diminish the prosperity and power of the Western world, and spread it around the globe, all the while enriching themselves. So yeah, Al Gore is thrilled by NJ being the first state to indoctrinate our kids. He and his ilk stand to benefit greatly from it. But you won't.

Be prepared to budget some extra time in your already busy day to deprogram your kids when they come home from school. Unless you spend a lot of money for private education and home schooling. The push for this came from that nice looking lady that's married to the Governor. Nice pet project, Tammy Murphy. You're doing God's work. Just like the nuns told me to do in the religious school I attended as a child. At least my parents knew they were sending me to a religious school and not the religion of the leftist nuts in charge of our schools that disguise it as "settled science".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​