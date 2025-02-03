NJ school delayed openings for icy roads — Mon, Feb 3

Several New Jersey school districts are delaying the start of classes Monday to allow extra travel tome following light snow that fell Sunday night.

Up to an inch-and-a-half of snow fell in northern counties to start the snowiest month of the month.

Temperatures below zero combined with temperatures below freezing will allow for some periods of light freezing rain causing slippery surfaces to become slippery, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Temperatures will rise after sunrise.

Not done with winter

Zarrow says we could see some more wintry weather Wednesday night creating a similar slippery condition.

"Our weather is about to turn decidedly more active and more wintry over the next couple of weeks. One sloppy storm system rolls in Wednesday night into Thursday with snow turning to icy mix and rain. And then we will do it again on Saturday," Zarrow said.

