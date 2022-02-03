NJ school closings, delays for snow, ice — Friday, Feb. 4

The prospects of an icy Friday morning are causing many northern New Jersey school districts to close school or delay the start of classes. See the list on the link below.

Temperatures will start to fall after 5 a.m. as a cold front slides from north to south turning rain to freezing rain and sleet, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

There could be about a quarter-inch of ice that could make things suddenly slick, Zarrow said.

The freezing line will continue to fall towards Route 78 by 10 a.m. which could bring that icy mix to Central Jersey.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ