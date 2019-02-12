NJ school closings, delayed openings — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

TRENTON — The second messy morning commute in a row will mean another day of delayed starts to the school day and some cancellations.

A wider area of the state will be affected by the snow that falls Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"Snow will surge northward again Monday night before changing to icy mix and rain on Tuesday. We're still facing additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches and up to a quarter-inch of ice too in the northern half of the state north of Route 78," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. He expects 1 to 3 inches along the Turnpike corridor and up to 2 inches in Atlantic County.

Zarrow said all the precipitation will eventually turn to rain on Tuesday afternoon before tapering off on Wednesday.

