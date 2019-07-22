NJ school bus at scene of shooting on Walt Whitman Bridge

PHILADELPHIA — A small school bus owned by a New Jersey company was at the scene of a shooting incident on the Walt Whitman Bridge early Monday morning.

A man was shot around 12:45 a.m. Monday, the Associated Press reported. Authorities say the shooting involved at least one officer from the Delaware River Port Authority, but further details were not yet disclosed.

Video by 6 ABC Action News showed that the bus had "Holcomb" written on the side as it was parked on the eastbound side of the bridge.

A representative from the Bellmawr-based company told New Jersey 101.5 the bus was stolen from a dealership located in New Jersey where it was getting inspected. No children were on board the bus, according to the representative.

The man was taken to a hospital and was being treated for undisclosed injuries, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

A spokesman for the Delaware River Port Authority did not immediately return messages about the incident.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report:

