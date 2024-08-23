NJ sandwich shop voted the most outstanding to visit

Sandwich, sub, hoagie, whatever you call it, you can get some of the best in New Jersey. We have a solid number of cafés and delis so you shouldn’t have to take a trip to a gas station convenience store to curb your cold-cut craving.

But a sandwich is more than just ham and cheese between two slices of bread. If you visit any kind of deli in the Garden State, the menus are filled with traditional and unique sandwiches like a Monte Cristo or a French dip.

And because of the diversity in our state, you can visit all different kinds of delis to get your favorite.

Craving something Italian, Fiore’s in Hoboken is a great stop if you’re in the area.

If you’re in the Central Jersey area, you’ll want to stop at Dolce and Clemente’s in Robbinsville.

And if you’re near the shore area, don’t forget to swing by one of the Livoti’s locations.

When you’re in the mood for a Cuban sandwich, Casual Habana Café has two locations in New Milford and Hackensack.

Believe it or not, Vietnamese cuisine is extremely popular in New Jersey. And according to delish.com, Saigon Subs & Café in Morristown is not only the best Vietnamese but they are claiming it’s the best spot to get a sandwich in the whole state.

The banh mi is the go-to when visiting Saigon.

It might not be your traditional sandwich, but even Yelp is raving about this place.

If you want to branch out to our neighboring state, you don’t have to go far to visit the best sandwich shops in New York and Pennsylvania (according to Delish).

Tony’s Beechhurst Deli in Whitestone, NY (Queens)

Tredici Italian Market in Wayne, PA

The great thing is that you can find a good sandwich in almost any restaurant you walk into, even Irish pubs:

