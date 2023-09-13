NJ officials: We need your help to catch daytime park rapist on the loose

🔻 Woman faced daytime sex assault in park

Law enforcement have urged the public to continue to help them arrest a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a runner in a usually quiet park in Marlboro.

In a video released Wednesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago shares some more details about just where in the park the attack happened, as well as resharing an artist’s rendering of the attacker.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 2021, the victim was training for the New York City Marathon, which was days later.

The man appeared to be stretching, according to Santiago, as he then attacked the woman about 100 feet off the Henry Hudson Trail in the park, not far from the trail’s eastern end at Boundary Road.

The runner told police that the man caused her to fall and took out a box cutter-style knife, which he used to slash the woman’s arms, before exposing himself and sexually assaulting her, the prosecutor said.

The man has been described to police as a tanned, white adult male, possibly of Eastern European descent, about 6 feet and 240 pounds.

He had medium-length hair and light facial hair and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The suspect also reportedly had a raised scar on one ear and a distinctive neck tattoo, as seen in the artist’s rendering.

'We need more information'

“We want to thank all the residents of Marlboro and Monmouth County who have already come forward to provide any information they may have had on this case, but we need more,” Santiago said on Wednesday in a written release.

“The information that you can provide may confirm what we already know or may provide that final piece of evidence that we need to hold this man accountable for his actions,” Santiago said in a video shared publicly, showing the parts of the park in question.

“We would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings to help protect and preserve the safety of our community.”

Who to call with information

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 1-800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can also submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400; by using the P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the website.

