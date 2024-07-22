Fortune’s sweet kiss has smooched Bruce Springsteen once again.

The rich man in a poor man’s shirt is certainly seeing “Better Days” as Forbes is reporting the Jersey rocker’s net worth has now hit the $1 billion mark.

$1.1 billion to be exact.

Back on the road after dealing with a severe peptic ulcer Bruce is no doubt feeling better. And richer. Last year’s touring even with those canceled shows pulled in $380 million in revenue. In 2021 Springsteen sold his music catalogue to Sony for between $500 and $550 million. He no doubt can afford any “Mansion On The Hill” he wants.

I’m sure money doesn’t mean a lot to him anymore. But it’s nice to see it happen to a guy who didn’t grow up with a lot. His dad struggled with not only mental health issues but also work, bouncing from job to job and never really getting anywhere.

Musician Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen at the Convention Hall July 25, 2002 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by June McKim/Getty Images) loading...

Bruce grew up in a series of modest homes in Freehold. Even once he struck gold with “Born To Run” and landed on both the cover of Time and Newsweek simultaneously he didn’t get to enjoy much of that gold because of IRS tax issues.

Although not through his own eyes, he’s seen the hardscrabble of life and has always written about it. Even later in his career after the economic collapse in 2009 that sensibility showed in a song like “Jack Of All Trades.”

“I'll mow your lawn, clean the leaves out your drain

I'll mend your roof to keep out the rain

I'll take the work that God provides

I'm a Jack of all trades, honey, we'll be alright”

Or the beautiful “Used Cars” from his “Nebraska” album.

“Now, my ma, she fingers her wedding band

Watches the salesman stare at my old man's hands

He's tellin' us all 'bout the break he'd give us if he could, but he just can't”

From lines like “I got debts no honest man could pay” to “Foreman says these jobs are going, boys, and they ain't coming back” all the tragic working class characters Bruce has imagined in his songs has come down to one guy.

His dad.

Bruce has said this. It’s all his dad. So, while some will begrudge the rock legend his fortune, I cannot. Ultimately, he knows where it comes from.

