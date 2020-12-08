The number of New Jerseyans who refuse to talk to contact tracers when it comes to the coronavirus is growing. It's now up to 74% and Gov. Murphy is upset. He's also to blame.

He continues to chastise anyone in the state who dares to think they have any shred of freedom left to exercise. Monday, in one of his morbid and condescending press briefings, he chided the public once again for not cooperating with contact tracers. He said, "You may think you'll just call your contacts yourself but this is a task that is best left to a trained public health professional who can answer questions about access to testing or social supports."

You got that, dummy?! YOU don't know what's best for you and your family and friends. YOU don't know how to get help or inform your loved ones any information. THE STATE knows what to do and how to do it!

The people conveying the message don't have the ability to engender confidence and trust from the New Jersey public. Murphy is so out of touch and out of step with the average middle-class Jersey resident, it's actually comedic.

Then, his health commissioner, Judy Persichilli, who is very nice and also very smart, reads in a droning monotone voice from her spot on the dais with no warmth or feeling whatsoever.

Then the State Police Superintendent, Pat Callahan, who seems like a good guy, gives an almost daily update of how many hard-working business owners the state was able to fine this week. That uniform doesn't help even a little bit, either.

To expect the average New Jersey resident to have trust in their state when that's what they see every week is a big ask. Add to that the shame public health officials and the media have put on people for their usual everyday behavior and it's a perfect recipe for "I aint talkin to you, I don't know nothin!"

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.