Another high-profile politician in New Jersey has mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his Twitter feed.

It's U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J 6th District. The 70-year-old member of Congress represents sections of Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

"Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and double boosted so my symptoms are mild," Pallone said. "Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to protect yourself and your family."

Pallone is just the latest public official in the Garden State to test positive for the virus.

Governor Phil Murphy made his first public appearance Wednesday after testing positive in late March. He was in isolation for five days, according to his office.

The 64-year-old governor also urged New Jersey residents to get vaccinated.