New poll: Trump’s backing keeps Ciattarelli ahead of GOP challengers

With the June 10 primary quickly approaching in New Jersey, a new poll from Emerson College, PIX11, and The Hill shows some new developments in this year's governor's race with under a month left and early voting already underway.

Released on Thursday, the polls results show a static Republican nomination fight, while a Democratic candidate appears to be surging at the perfect time.

Former assemblyman and 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli leads his party's pack, notching 44% support of New Jersey Republican primary voters. Most public and internal polls have shown him in the clear lead for most of the race, and this new poll is no exception. Former radio host Bill Spadea remains in a distant second, and sits at 18% support. State Senator John Bramnick has 8% support, while no other candidate has above 5%. 23% of respondents said they are undecided.

Despite recently getting the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who remains broadly popular among New Jersey Republicans, Ciattarelli's numbers have not moved much.

Not much has changed for the Democrats either, save for one candidate.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherill, long considered a slight favorite to get her party's nomination, is the clear leader among a crowded field of Democrats with 28% support from New Jersey Democratic primary voters, an 18% jump from the last version of the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey in January.

The remaining Democratic contenders are all much closer to each other than they are to Sherill, which has held true for much of the race: Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and Congressman Josh Gottheimer are at 11%. Sean Spiller, the NJEA president, is at 10%, and former State Senator Steve Sweeney is at 5%.

The general election to determine Democrat Phil Murphy's successor, as well as the makeup of the state Legislature, is Nov. 4.

Major Republican candidates for NJ governor in the June 10 primary

Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli (facebook.com/Jack4NJ) Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli (facebook.com/Jack4NJ) loading...

Jack Ciattarelli

44% support among Republicans in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Ciattarelli, from Raritan Borough, is a former state assemblyman and was the 2021 GOP nominee for governor; he narrowly lost that election to Phil Murphy.

Bill Spadea speaks after the first Republican debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University Bill Spadea speaks after the first Republican debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

Bill Spadea

18% support among Republicans in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Spadea rose to prominence as a local FOX TV host and New Jersey 101.5 radio personality.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

John Bramnick

8% support among Republicans in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Bramnick, from Plainfield, is a state senator and lawyer. He is the only GOP candidate willing to distance himself from President Donald Trump.

Major Democratic candidates for NJ governor in the June 10 primary

Mikie Sherrill (onnj.com screenshot) Mikie Sherrill (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Mikie Sherill

28% support among Democrats in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Sherrill, originally from Virginia, is the representative for New Jersey's 11th Congressional District in North Jersey.

attachment-gov dem debate fulop loading...

Steve Fulop

11% support among Democrats in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Fulop, from Edison, is the mayor of Jersey City.

Ras Baraka (onnj.com screenshot) Ras Baraka (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Ras Baraka

11% support among Democrats in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Baraka is the mayor of Newark.

Scott Gottheimer (onnj.com screenshot) Scott Gottheimer (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Josh Gottheimer

11% support among Democrats in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Gottheimer, from Livingston, is the Representative for New Jersey's 5th Congressional District in North Jersey.

Sean Spiller (onnj.com screenshot) Sean Spiller (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Sean Spiller

10% support among Democrats in in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Spiller, born in Jamaica before immigrating to New Jersey, is the president of the teachers' union, the New Jersey Education Association. He is the former mayor of Montclair.

Former state Senate President and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney Former state Senate President and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney (AP photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

Steve Sweeney

5% support among Democrats in the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Sweeney, from Camden, is the former State Senate president.

