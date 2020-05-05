It's kind of funny to watch New Jersey "progressive" political leaders fall all over themselves in the intersectionality game of who's a bigger victim. In our latest episode of "How Stupid and Shallow Are These People", our Governor, two US Senators and Lieutenant Governor are all calling for a Trenton City Councilwoman to resign. You can listen to the phone call below, it's quite disturbing and amusing at the same time.

Robin Vaughn is the councilwoman from Trenton, who called the openly gay mayor of Trenton, Reed Gusciora, a pedophile. In the conference call Sunday, that was supposed to be confidential, HE called her some names first. That got her upset and she went into a tirade about the mayor. But because he is gay, some associated the word pedophile with homophobia. That seems offensive. Maybe the people who are making that association should resign.

It is not up to the pompous, virtue signaling politicians to call for her resignation. First of all, he started with the name calling. Secondly, and more importantly, it is up to the voters of the city of Trenton to decide if she stays in that position, and they can make up their minds in the next election.

His words were just as hateful, inappropriate and unprofessional, but he didn't touch the third rail of race or sexual orientation in his vulgar comments to her. And speaking of unprofessional, the mayor's office released the recorded phone call to the press. What a convenient, yet underhanded way of getting rid of your political enemies. I don't condone her language or his but, you gotta love it when "progressives" eat each other alive on in the public square. Where's my popcorn?!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

