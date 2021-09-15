NJ Police union pulls endorsement of Phil Murphy

In a reversal of four years year ago, New Jersey's second largest police union is declining to endorse Phil Murphy for re-election. But neither with the Fraternal Order of Police endorse republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

The FOP, which represents thousands of local police officers, has declined to endorse anyone in this year's gubernatorial race.

That didn't stop Ciattarelli from declaring victory, branding Murphy as "far-Left" who turned his back on law enforcement. He said the loss of the FOP's endorsement was a significant change.

Although the FOP is not endorsing Murphy, it is worth noting their refusal to endorse his opponent. The FOP did endorse republican Donald Trump in the last presidential race.

Ciattarelli has campaigned on law-and-order policies, but that has failed to resonate with the major police unions.

Murphy has angered members of the law enforcement community during his first term. Marijuana decriminalization legislation originally included criminal penalties for officers who notified parents of a teen's drug use. Murphy's plan to identify officers found guilty of serious misconduct sparked a court fight between the unions and the governor.

The state's other local police union, The Police Benevolent Association, has not yet released an endorsement in the race for governor, and might not. PBA President Pat Colligan says they are still weighing their options.

The union that represents rank-and-file state police troopers, the State Troopers Fraternal Association, endorsed Murphy last month.

