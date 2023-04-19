NJ police: Man wanted for assaulting Garden State Parkway worker

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / NJ State Police / TSM Illustration

Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway Township.

State troopers say at around 8 p.m. April 8, a gas station attendant at the Garden State Parkway Frank Sinatra Service Area in Galloway was assaulted by the pictured individual after a dispute over payment for fuel.

Police did not provide a physical description of the man nor any information about the vehicle he was driving.

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: NJ State Police / TSM Illustration
If you have any information that would help identify this person, you are asked to contact NJSP Det. Scott Tetzlaff at 732-441-4500.

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: NJ State Police / TSM Illustration
Anonymous tips are welcome.

