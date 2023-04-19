NJ police: Man wanted for assaulting Garden State Parkway worker
Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway Township.
State troopers say at around 8 p.m. April 8, a gas station attendant at the Garden State Parkway Frank Sinatra Service Area in Galloway was assaulted by the pictured individual after a dispute over payment for fuel.
Police did not provide a physical description of the man nor any information about the vehicle he was driving.
If you have any information that would help identify this person, you are asked to contact NJSP Det. Scott Tetzlaff at 732-441-4500.
Anonymous tips are welcome.
