NJ police desperate to find guardian of special-needs juvenile

Pennsauken Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a special needs juvenile they found out wandering today and locating his guardian.



The juvenile male is reportedly non-verbal. Police report his is around 4'5" and weighing 80 lbs.

Cops reportedly located him on Marlton Pike and Waldorf Avenue (near El Shaddai Christian Daycare) where they are hoping the individual's parent or legal guardian will come looking for him.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pennsauken Police still do not know his name.

If you recognize this juvenile, you are urged to call Pennsauken Police immediately at (856) 488-0080, ext. 2015 or dial 9-1-1.

Get our free mobile app

What a scary situation. I hope those caring for this juvenile see the police department's inquiry and can take him back to safety.

9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month in New Jersey, part of the National Highway Transportation Safety Board's 'UDrive. UText. UPay.' campaign. But being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving.