Newly released dashboard camera footage shows a car pursued on an armed robbery call out of Montclair swerved briefly before plunging off the road in Glen Ridge, killing two men from Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, the state Attorney General’s Office released video footage, a 911 call and radio communications surrounding the deadly incident early on May 10.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Bloomfield Avenue, just past the intersection with Ridgewood Avenue.

Two passengers, Gregory Dukes, 42, and Cecil Richardson, 47, both of Philadelphia, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The driver, Todd Hill, 45, also of Philadelphia, was thrown from the car but did survive. Previously, state law enforcement had said it was the driver and one passenger who died in the crash but that was corrected in the state's latest statement.

Robbery reported

“We just got robbed,” a frantic 911 caller says in a recorded clip just before 4:30 a.m., telling the dispatcher he was in a Range Rover that was following a light-colored Kia.

The man says his wallet, car keys and suitcases were all in the other vehicle and that the men had a gun.

The car — which turned out to be a Hyundai — was found by police and two marked cruisers pursued it as the vehicle sped away, turning from Maple Avenue onto Ridgewood Avenue.

It crashed roughly 30 seconds later, just over half a mile away in the neighboring town.

The car driven by Hill apparently hit a tree — dash cam footage shows leaves strewn about the road and a damaged tree trunk where it went down an embankment, across the street from Ridgewood Elementary School.

NBC 4 New York has reported that a handgun and a large amount of cash were recovered.

As of Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office had not confirmed whether a weapon was found at the crash scene.

Below is the dashboard cam footage from one of the police cruisers that was pursuing the car driven by Hill, as shared by the Office of the Attorney General. There is no audio with the video:

