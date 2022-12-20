NJ pharmacies rationing cold and flu drugs amid shortage

More New Jersey pharmacies are rationing children's cold and flu medications as a nationwide shortage is forecast to get worse.

CVS Health and Walgreens now have limits on how much you can buy both in-store and on-line.

State and federal health officials have been warning about a so-called tripledemic of respiratory illnesses, flu and COVID for weeks.

The New Jersey Department of Health reports flu activity has reached high levels in all areas of the state.

NJ Department of Health NJ Department of Health loading...

At the same time, there have been a rise in the number of COVID cases and a spike in RSV illness. New Jersey hospitals continue to report an increase in the number of children being admitted with some form of respiratory illness.

Parents have been telling us for weeks many pharmacies have been sold out of Children's Tylenol and other medications used to treat fever and flu symptoms in children.

CVS stores in New Jersey are now limiting both in-store purchases and on-line orders to two-products only.

Walgreens is limiting on-line sales to six-products, but has yet to enact a limit on in-store purchases.

One pharmacy owner told CBS News it was the worst shortage he has seen in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to take action.

The New York Democrat wants an investigation into the shortages, but also to potentially bring in supplies of children's over-the-counter medications from other countries. Schumer also suggested temporary licenses for new companies to produce a short-term supply of existing drugs.

The FDA has not commented on Schumer's requests.

