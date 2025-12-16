Your New Jersey Legislature is at it again.

This time, taking direction from international advocates from the "Humane World for Animals", looking to enact a ban on pet sales in New Jersey.

The challenge is on several fronts. First of all, who is this group, or anyone, to point a finger of accusation at legitimate, safe and productive family businesses?

Playing politics and attacking our small business community is wrongheaded and dangerous. The idea of conflating so-called "puppy mills" with dog breeders is dishonest, disingenuous and harmful to our freedoms and our communities.

Responsible dog breeders and pet stores serve New Jersey families

Speaking as someone who has taken rescue dogs locally, there is still a huge value in maintaining a well-regulated industry of breeders and pet stores.

There is a value and a need for many families to have confidence in knowing the pedigree of the dog that will become a part of the family. When we think of special needs kids, it becomes clear that there is a necessary value in breeding over rescuing.

There is nothing wrong with saving a dog from a crisis, but to import dogs from hot spots around the world and use those dogs to put family businesses out on the street, costing hundreds of jobs and putting consumers at a huge disadvantage, is the wrong way to go.

A pet sales ban would fuel black markets and animal abuse

Let's talk about a few facts pertaining to the prospect of a ban on pet sales.

Any ban on pet sales will result in a strong black market where there are no regulations and so-called puppy mills will surely flourish. We need only to look at California, which passed a similar ban in 2019, not only closing 24 of the remaining 26 pet stores permanently, but leading to a huge influx of black-market sales.

Even the liberal Los Angeles Times reported that tens of thousands of puppies flooded the market from felons and other nefarious characters.

Do we really want to stimulate the black market with puppies who are potentially inbred, abused or sick?

No consumer protection is when you're buying a puppy in cash from a guy with a shopping cart full of puppies.

New Jersey already regulates pet stores and breeders

New Jersey already has some of the strictest regulations in place protecting animals, retailers and consumers.The idea that pet stores are getting their puppies from these so-called mills is inaccurate, exaggerated and irresponsible to claim.

I can say firsthand that the great family behind the Pet Center in Old Bridge takes care to know and work directly with breeders around the country. They are responsible for the dogs they sell and pay for any complications or medical issues that arise after purchase.

Classic left-wing assault on normal American culture and our small business community.

This ban will endanger animals, eliminate jobs for hard-working New Jerseyans and put consumers and families at risk.

Call your legislator and tell them to vote no on S2511 and A4051. Find your legislator here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

