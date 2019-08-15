NJ perv cop busted again but won’t get prison for molesting teen

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP — A former cop charged with assaulting a teenage boy in the mens room of a fast-food restaurant was sentenced to three years probation.

Jason Miller, 39, left his three-year-old daughter in her high chair at a table and followed the boy into the bathroom in December 2016, officials said. Miller put his hand into the boy's pants and then allegedly tried to make the teen perform oral sex, officials said.

He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse charges.

Miller already had a criminal record stemming from accusations that he exposed himself to five men during traffic stops. He was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to tampering with records and as a result, he resigned from the Newton police force in 2015.

Miller did not address the courtroom during sentencing but had previously denied the allegation, according to the New Jersey Herald. His attorney asked for a term that would allow everyone involved to put the incident behind them.

As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree official misconduct, third-degree pattern of official misconduct were dropped, which could have sent him away for as many as 30 years.

