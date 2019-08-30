NJ pediatric doctor charged with molesting patients during exams

SUMMIT — Prosecutors say that a pediatric gastroenterologist may have spent decades molesting patients in his office. They have already charged him with assaulting three former patients in particular.

Michael Tyshkov, 65, of Livingston, was first arrested earlier this year and charged with molesting a now-20-year-old patient from April 2016 through March of this year.

Prosecutors this month announced new charges against Tyshkov after two more victims came forward.

The latest victims to come forward said they were molested by Tyshkov in 2017 when they were 16 and 19 years old, respectively.

Tyshkov is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of third-degree child endangerment.

Tyshkov has already surrendered his medical licenses in New Jersey and New York, where he also had a practice in Staten Island.

Prosecutors said Tyshkov had many clients in the Russian-speaking community and said that there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Tyshkov was released from custody on Thursday and placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.