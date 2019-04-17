NJ party boss — a rich ‘hoarder’ — gets mixed verdict in tax fraud trial

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Ocean County political boss George Gilmore of failing to pay payroll taxes and submitting a false loan application.

But the jury found him not guilty of filing false tax returns. The deadlocked jury also couldn't find him guilty of tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors had charged him with owing more than $1.5 million while spending lavishly on vacations and multiple homes. He was charged after an investigation that lasted two years.

The feds say the Republican county chairman and lawyer spent more than $2.5 million from 2014 to 2016 on home remodeling, vacations, antiques, artwork and collectibles.

His lawyers argued that he had a "hoarding disorder."

He did not testify at trial and his attorney said Wednesday that they plan to appeal.

Gilmore has remained at the helm of the Republican organization. On Wednesday, however, former Ocean County prosecutor Joseph Coronato, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run for mayor of Toms River, called on Gilmore to step down "while he continues his legal fight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

