NJ outlaw, named Tyrone Outlaw, arrested after Atlantic City, NJ, shooting

A man from Atlantic City who was wanted by police in connection to the shooting of two women earlier this summer has been arrested.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 44-year-old Tyron Outlaw, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Tuesday by members of the United States Marshal's Office and the ACPD.

Get our free mobile app

Police say on the night of Wednesday, August 18, officers responded to the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim.

A short time later, two women, ages 16 and 52, both of Atlantic City, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with gunshot wounds. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Outlaw has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

South Jersey Police Who Tragically Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty.