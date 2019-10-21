NJ opiod crisis: Hear from people in recovery LIVE Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This Wednesday New Jersey 101.5 presenting a special Town Hall broadcast confronting the opioid crisis and its affects on New Jersey residents.

Joining Eric Scott live in our studio at 7 p.m.: Three people in recovery, sharing their stories, their experiences, and their ideas about how to better address the crisis.

At the same time, a panel of experts from several New Jersey county alcohol and drug abuse offices will join us vya a Facebook Live simulcast of the program — answering questions and provide resources for people in need. Watch the program at Facebook.com/NJ1015 or in the video below, and join the chat at 7 p.m. Wednesday:

“As the opioid crisis continues to threaten New Jersey, we understand our responsibility to use our powerful voice and multiple platforms to continue the conversation on this pervasive epidemic,” New Jersey 101.5 Brand Manager Anne Gress said. “I am proud to be part of a station and media company that understands this responsibility and is bringing this critically important information to the community.

The program is sponsored by Belle Mead, New Jersey-based Carrier Clinic. The on-air guest panel is comprised of alumni of New Jersey recovery programs: Leah Butacavoli, a residential tech at GenPsych, with five locations throughout New Jersey; Alton Robinson, founder of Flanders, New Jersey-based Community Recovery Center of Morris County; and Cheryl Semiz, director of marketing for Sparta, New Jersey-based Garden State Treatment Center.

Scott, Butacavoli, Robinson and Semiz will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

The New Jersey 101.5 News Department, under the direction of Annette Petriccione, is also airing a series of special news segments from New Jersey 101.5 Investigative Reporter David Matthau entitled “Battling Addiction,” beginning Monday, Oct. 21 and continuing up to the Town Hall broadcast. Online versions of those stories can be found on NJ1015.com and the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

More from New Jersey 101.5: