HOWELL — New Jersey will take center stage, 27 times, this Friday through Sunday at a theater along Route 9.

Traffic along the New Jersey Turnpike, a mob hit at a diner, a twist on the tale of the Jersey Devil, and a glimpse into the life of being a "Jersey Girl" are just a few of the subjects that will play out live at The Southard Grange Playhouse this weekend.

New Jersey, New Jersey: A Series of One Act Plays features nine Garden State-themed productions, written by individuals who either currently call New Jersey home or have at some point.

"This is our first one since COVID, and we figured, what better way to get back up and running than something local that people can relate to?" said Dani Wittman, playhouse producer.

New Jersey, New Jersey: A Series of One Act Plays is scheduled to run three times: at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Each event lasts for two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

The quick-hit plays are:

⚫Everyone Picks On New Jersey

⚫Mrs. Taylor

⚫Is There a Doctor in the House?

⚫Wish Upon the Jersey Devil

⚫On the Turnpike

⚫History of New Jersey Part 1

⚫Kyle

⚫Where the Body is Buried

⚫Jersey Girls

The music playing during the production is from the Broadway hit "Jersey Boys."

The event is a fundraiser for The Southard Grange, a nonprofit that is a chapter of the organization The National Grange.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by sending an email to thegrangeplayhouse218@gmail.com. General admission is $18. "Students and seniors" can view the production for $15, according to the playhouse.

