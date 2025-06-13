In time for summer sessions of reality TV watching, a new cast has been revealed for “The Traitors” on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Alan Cumming — yes, the award-winning actor — is the delightful reality show host, which unfolds in an actual Scottish castle (Ardoss Castle).

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” veteran, Dolores Catania was among the winners in season 3 of "The Traitors.“

It’s a source of pride for the New Jersey native, as a top point on her Instagram profile.

Launching season 4, there are a number of fellow reality stars among the 23 contestants looking to follow in Catania’s well-heeled footsteps.

Monét X Change, a two-time contestant on “RuPaul's Drag Race,” is from Brooklyn, New York.

The performer also spent a good deal of time in New Jersey, becoming a classically trained opera singer at the prestigious Westminster Choir College at Rider University.

In 2021, Westminster Choir College moved to Rider’s main campus in the Lawrenceville area.

A few other contestants also have New York roots — like “Real Housewives of New York” veteran Dorinda Medley.

She actually competed last season and is returning.

Medley had “Housewife status” for RHONY Seasons 7 through 12, according to Bravo.

Two-time “Survivor” contestant and Long Island native Rob Cesternino has joined “The Traitors,” as has New York-born actor Michael Rappaport.

There’s also a famous pro sports mom, beloved in Philadelphia (and Kansas City).

Donna Kelce, mother to both retired Eagles star Jason Kelce and Chiefs pro Travis Kelce.

For good measure, the cast also includes retired Olympic figure skaters, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, and “Top Chef” winner turned co-host, Kristen Kish.

The full “Traitors” cast reveal is posted to Youtube by Peacock, below:

