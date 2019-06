A U.S. Navy serviceman from Bergen County man is being laid to rest this week.

Kevin Yali, 27, of Midland Park, died on June 19 in Afghanistan, as announced in his obituary through Vander Plaat-Vermeulen funeral home.

Yali served 4 separate deployments with the U.S. Navy.

According to News 12 New Jersey, Yali was working as a private contractor at the time of his death.

​

