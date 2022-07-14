NJ native named MLB manager: John Schneider gets Blue Jays job

TORONTO — When the Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday, it brought an end to a disappointing first half of 2022 in Toronto, where Canada's team had built up excitement after battling the Yankees and Red Sox for a playoff spot until the final day of the 2021 season.

But it likely was at least a bittersweet though probably very rewarding day for one man, Princeton-born John Schneider. A member of the Blue Jays' Major League coaching staff since 2019, Schneider, 42, was promoted from bench coach to interim manager, replacing Montoyo for the remainder of this year.

Hours later, Schneider notched his first big-league win as a skipper, as the Blue Jays beat the Phillies at Rogers Centre in Toronto Wednesday night by the score of 8-2.

Before the game, former Phillies and Yankees catcher Erik Kratz, who was in the same Blue Jays draft class as Schneider two decades ago, wished his former roommate well on Twitter — with a caveat that didn't come true.

"I want the Phillies to win tonight," Kratz tweeted. "Get your first W tomorrow."

Also cheering Schneider on was his hometown of Lawrence Township, which said on Twitter that he played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball there, later continuing at Lawrence High School.

Schneider's name is not new to MLB fans, who may remember that he was selected by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to be Guerrero's pitcher during the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

In that contest, Guerrero set a Derby record with 91 total home runs, although he lost the final round to Pete Alonso of the Mets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

