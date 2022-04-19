NJ murder suspect still at large in stabbing over stolen phone

NEW BRUNSWICK — Authorities are searching for a murder suspect who is accused of fatally stabbing a city man Monday in a fight over a stolen cell phone.

Rogelio Lopez-Lopez, 55, was found in the area of Delavan Street and Jersey Avenue with multiple stab wounds at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo.

The suspect was identified by an eyewitness as Adan Santiago-Feria. Detectives said he knew the stabbing victim and that it appears not to have been a random act of violence.

Santiago-Feria fled and has not been arrested yet. He has been charged on a warrant with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

Alternatively, anyone with information could contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600 or middlesextips.com.

