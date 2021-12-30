The growing list of NJ municipalities with their own mask mandates for 2022

COVID-19 cases, particularly the highly transmissible omicron variant continue to soar in New Jersey. According to the state, nearly 28,000 newly confirmed positive cases were reported over 24 hours, as well as 34 additional deaths.

Hospitalizations have also increased, with 3,604 patients with COVID-related symptoms occupying hospital beds statewide.

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Brunswick is the latest new Jersey municipality to implement the indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

New Jersey has not brought back its statewide mask mandate, leaving certain cities to adopt their own. See the full list below.

New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill signed an executive order that requires masks to be worn in all areas of indoor public places, including, but not limiting:

government facilities,

restaurants, bars, cafes

supermarkets

gymnasiums, dance studios, recreation facilities

retail stores

places of worship

salons, barbershops

banks

healthcare facilities

hotels

There are exceptions, including when people are actively eating or drinking, or when they are socially distanced from others at least 6 feet apart.

"Given the rapid rise of active cases in New Brunswick and the county, this will help to reduce the number of new cases and thus, reduce the impact on our hospitals, health care system, and testing sites, all in an effort to better serve the public," Cahill said.

The executive order will remain in effect until Monday, Jan. 31.

NJ cities with their own mask mandates

Franklin (Somerset)

Newark — also has a vaccine mandate

