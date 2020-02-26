NJ mother arrested after confronting driver, student on school bus

VINELAND — A mother was arrested following confrontations with a school bus driver and a student on her daughter's bus

The Daily Journal reported that Ladia M. Lazzarini, 33, was charged with aggravated assault on a school employee after she boarded the bus and excoriated the driver for allegedly speeding over speed bumps.

"Driver better. I have a CDL. I will get you fired. I'm not playing with you," Lazzarini is head telling the driver in a video taken by a student on the bus. The video includes uncensored profanity.

Lazzarini then turned her attention to a boy that she accused of "disrespecting" her daughter.

"If you ever disrespect my daughter again I am not only going to go looking for you I am going to go looking for your mommy and I am going to go looking for your daddy and there's going to be a problem. Do not ever, ever, ever come near my child. You understand? Your privilege don't work," Lazzarini is heard saying.

Police did not immediately return a request for more information on Wednesday afternoon.

