NJ mom went into CVS — and her car was stolen with baby still inside

SOUTH ORANGE — An unattended car left running with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen by an East Orange man while the child's mother went into a CVS store in Maplewood, according to the South Orange police.

Police received a 911 call on Feb. 3 about a woman who had been carjacked at knifepoint in the parking lot of the store on Valley Street. Inside the vehicle was the victim's 1-year-old son asleep in his secured car seat.

The car was spotted in South Orange and police began a pursuit until 22-year-old Jaquan Shiggs lost control and crashed the car into a USPS truck, then ran away on foot, police said.

Multiple officers arrived on the scene proceeded on foot to apprehend and arrest the driver. The sleeping child was still in the car and appeared to be unhurt.

Shiggs has been charged with kidnapping, theft, eluding by flight, and endangering the welfare of a child. More charges may follow as the investigation continues.