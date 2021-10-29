NJ missing persons tragedy ends in horror

Human remains discovered in Southern California have been positively identified to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who's been missing for more than three months, authorities said Thursday.

Lauren “El” Cho was a beautiful, vibrant tattoo and piercing artist from Flemington who had been missing since June 28. Like the sad story of a Gabby Petito, Cho was traveling with her boyfriend on an extended cross-country trip.

They were near Joshua Tree National Park in California when she disappeared and was reported missing by her then-boyfriend Cody Orell, who, according to numerous reports, told police that they had been arguing. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

She left the Airbnb on foot in a sweltering 110-degree heat and was never seen or heard from again. It had been reported that she was under some type of mental distress when she left.

According to The Patch, her remains had actually been found a few weeks ago, and were positively identified to be Cho’s by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Cho’s family and friends, like others in this unfortunate situation, had established a Facebook page as a place for people to gather to share information, clues and prayer that Lauren, known as “El” to friends and family, would be found safe. We know now that this was not to be.

The Gabby Petito case may have brought more attention to the search for Cho.

Police have nothing else to report. They say no other information, including manner and cause of death, will be released until toxicology results are available.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.