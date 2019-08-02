NJ middle school principal admits child abuse in deal to avoid prison

DENVILLE — A middle school principal accused of trying to have sex with 16-year-old former student has pleaded guilty to child abuse in a deal that is likely to spare him from prison.

The plea deal drops the more serious charges of attempted luring and attempted sexual assault against Paul Iantosca, 52.

Morris County prosecutors will ask a judge to sentence the Randolph resident to two years of probation instead of the 18 months in prison that he could face under that charge.

Iantosca was arrested in May after communicating with the teen through social media and attempting to meet him in a parking lot. He was immediately suspended from his job at Valleyview Middle School.

Iantosca isn't the only perv in his family. His brother, Mark, has been serving a seven-year prison sentence since 2016 after admitting to performing sex acts on a teenage relative in 2009 and 2010. Prosecutors said he groomed the victim by taking advantage of the child's loss of a parent in the 9/11 attacks.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.