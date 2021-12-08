NJ men accused of shooting, killing teen outside Willingboro home
WILLINGBORO — Two young Pemberton men have been accused of a tragic shooting death earlier this year, in which an 18-year-old was gunned down outside his Willingboro home.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said 19-year-old Sylas Young is charged with murder, stemming from the killing of Yahsinn Robinson, who was a senior at Willingboro High School.
Young and 24-year-old Kavon Carter each was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and gang criminality, while Young additionally faces unlawful possession of a weapon and Carter faces promoting organized street crime.
Robinson had just returned home from a part-time job when he was shot and killed just before 11:30 p.m. on April 22, within the first block of Barrington Lane, Coffina said.
Young also is accused of shooting into a home on the same block a week later, injuring a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child.
He faces four counts of aggravated assault, among other charges, for that incident.
Young, Carter and their associates had been involved in a long-running dispute with certain residents of the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro, Coffina said.
Robinson was not involved in the conflict, but died in the violent escalation of that friction, the prosecutor said.
Both Young and Carter already were at Burlington County Jail on unrelated charges, when they were ordered in a Superior Court hearing on Wednesday to stay detained.