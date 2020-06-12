NJ man needs a kidney after donor changes mind

The whole coronavirus pandemic has sucked, but especially for a New Jersey man who was in line to get a kidney transplant. The potential donor changed his mind, preferring not to go through with it given the state of the world right now.

According to ABC7 New York Thomas Minardi of Franklin Lakes is down to 7% kidney function. His kidneys were failing, but he was heartened by the news that a donor had been found, telling ABC7 “I thought, OK, I could last another month or two. Because I thought for sure it was going to come. When you have a little hope there, you're holding onto it."

Then came the devastating news that the donor had gotten cold feet and the surgery, scheduled for July, would have to be canceled. The 59 year old bakery owner (Mama Minardi Cookies) is now holding out hope that virus or no virus, another donor can be found. Until then, he’ll keep going through dialysis with his fingers crossed, saying of the news report: "Hoping someone will see this and come through with a kidney for me so I can go full speed ahead again."

If you would like to find out if you’re a match, contact: Kathleen Murdock, Living Donor Coordinator at Hackensack Meridian Health, at 551-996-4463 or Sara-Marie Castellvi, Recipient Transplant Coordinator at Saint Barnabas Medical Center 973-322-2143.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.