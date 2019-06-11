NJ man met girl online, took her to his house for sex, cops say

An Evesham man has been charged with having sex with an underage girl that he met through the messaging app Kik and spoke with via Facetime.

Charles Torrence, 49, was arrested after the Ocean County girl and her parents reported the incident to police, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

An investigation began after law enforcement authorities from Ocean County, where the victim resides, contacted the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and indicated she had come forward with her parents to report the assault.

The investigation revealed that Torrence and the victim met last month through Kik and talked through texts and FaceTime for about one week before he traveled to her home and returned with her to his home in the Marlton section to have sexual intercourse.

Torrence was arrested Saturday following a motor vehicle stop by the Stafford Police Department in the victim’s housing development.

He was charged with luring in Ocean County. In Burlington County, he was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment.