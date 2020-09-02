NJ man lied about cop threatening him at gunpoint, police say

EVESHAM — A Burlington County man is in trouble after police said he made up a story about an officer pulling a gun on him during a traffic stop.

Alec Ohlstein called 911 on August 13, reporting that an Evesham officer had threatened him at gunpoint after Ohlstein refused to obey the officer’s orders to pull over his vehicle, according to township police.

Ohlstein later filed an internal affairs complaint against the officer.

Two weeks later, the 25-year-old Medford Lakes resident was arrested and charged with two counts of filing a false police report and misuse of the 911 system.

Evesham Internal Affairs investigators reviewed the officer’s body-cam footage and took a witness’s account of the incident.

Police found that the complaint was made up and the officer never displayed his firearm or made any threats against Ohlstein.