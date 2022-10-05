NJ child sex predator pleads guilty to sex assaults on 6-year-old in Phillipsburg

A Phillipsburg man has admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl over a three year-span.

Lawrence Kolmer, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

In April, the child reported to police that Kolmer had repeatedly sexually assaulted her from the time that the victim was 6 through 8 years old.

All of the sex attacks happened between 2018 and 2021 at Kolmer's residence, Pfeiffer said.

The state would recommend that Kolmer serve a total of 17 years in prison — 10 years for the sex assault conviction and seven for the child endangerment, in sentences to run back-to-back.

He would remain in Warren County jail until his sentencing, set for Dec. 16.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.